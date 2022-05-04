Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

TSE:AQN traded down C$0.42 on Wednesday, reaching C$17.78. 2,061,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of C$17.14 and a 52-week high of C$20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$749.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$761.72 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.