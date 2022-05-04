Algorand Price Tops $0.67 on Top Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.54 billion and $833.82 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00158784 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.00329770 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00039463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Algorand

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,122,957,998 coins and its circulating supply is 6,733,945,492 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

