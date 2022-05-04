Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO) Trading Up 2.1%

Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.97 and last traded at C$1.96. 201,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 115,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.
About Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) (TSE:ALO)
Recommended Stories
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold Inc. (ALO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.