Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE WEC traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, reaching $101.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,701,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.39 and a 200-day moving average of $94.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

WEC Energy Group Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.