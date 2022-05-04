Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires New Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

IJJ stock traded up $3.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,767,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,239. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $114.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

