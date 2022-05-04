Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys 18,260 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,260 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund makes up approximately 0.8% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 202,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. 228,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,579. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.