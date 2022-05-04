Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 997 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $1,308,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.95. 373,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.48. The stock has a market cap of $426.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

