Allegheny Financial Group LTD Buys New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,082,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,906,181. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $133.51 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.95.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

