Allegheny Financial Group LTD Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,920 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.93.

VZ traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 33,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

