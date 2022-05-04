Allegheny Financial Group LTD Increases Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $618,000. PFG Advisors raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,209,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF alerts:

IMCG traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.44. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.90 and a 1 year high of $76.39.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.