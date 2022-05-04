Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $152,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 54,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 11,124 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 58,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Swmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,860,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $116.93 and a one year high of $155.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.203 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.