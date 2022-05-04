Allegheny Financial Group LTD Invests $86,000 in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALV. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Autoliv by 171.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALV. Barclays reduced their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autoliv from $123.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Shares of NYSE:ALV traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.85. The stock had a trading volume of 704,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.66. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Mikael Bratt sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $91,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

