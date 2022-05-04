Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $166,000 Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,697,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.66. The company had a trading volume of 133,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,150. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $87.99 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

