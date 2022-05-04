Allegheny Financial Group LTD Makes New $81,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEP. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $1,965,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,030,000 after buying an additional 70,425 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,629,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $667,729.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,352 shares of company stock worth $3,138,718. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,142. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The firm has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.63.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

