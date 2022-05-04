Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 250 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 143.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,139,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 106 shares of company stock valued at $137,084. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $22.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,380.14. 22,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,389. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,351.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,253.62. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $946.29 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $147.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 62.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TPL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,629.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

