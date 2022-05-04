Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases 2,964 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 715.2% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 71,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 856.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.52. 1,385,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,551. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $108.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.52.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

