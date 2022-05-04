Allegheny Financial Group LTD Purchases Shares of 846 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 846 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $5.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,336,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,393. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.91 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average is $101.60.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

