Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 3,054 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Summit Hotel Properties makes up approximately 1.2% of Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned approximately 0.32% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,657,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 678,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,161,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,086,000 after buying an additional 128,058 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,270,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after buying an additional 141,770 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,475,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

INN remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,888,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.94.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

