Allegheny Financial Group LTD Takes $102,000 Position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD owned 0.51% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF by 150.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPAX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631. Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF has a 12-month low of $19.82 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.