Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $834.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

NYSE ATI traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 40,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

