Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 841,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 695,200 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 229,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,367 shares of company stock valued at $3,793,498. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $155.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.94 and a 200-day moving average of $172.87. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $132.03 and a 52 week high of $244.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.05. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

