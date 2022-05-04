ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Short Interest Update

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 879,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after purchasing an additional 30,051 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 95.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE stock traded up $1.65 on Wednesday, hitting $61.44. 339,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,606. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.62.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

ALLETE Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.