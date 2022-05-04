Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 11.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. 29,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,433. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from Alliance Resource Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Alliance Resource Partners (Get Rating)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

