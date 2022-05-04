AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th.

AllianceBernstein has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years. AllianceBernstein has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect AllianceBernstein to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AB opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $57.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.40.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,358,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 232,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,355,000 after buying an additional 58,954 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 18,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

