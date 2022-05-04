Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s 7th Largest Position

ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,923 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.8% of ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $19.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,362.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,059,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,634.73 and its 200 day moving average is $2,768.53. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,230.05 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.71, for a total transaction of $16,074,004.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total value of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

