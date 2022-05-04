Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Connectus Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $95,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,150,147,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,029,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,074,234,000 after buying an additional 184,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,098,209,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,634,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,771,623,000 after buying an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,147,822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

GOOG stock opened at $2,362.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,230.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,634.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,768.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,975.34, for a total value of $3,570,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 594,733 shares of company stock worth $144,169,031 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

