Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Marathon Capital Management

Marathon Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,098,209,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $19.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,362.59. 1,059,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,230.05 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,634.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2,768.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,660.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,992.62, for a total transaction of $8,977,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,733 shares of company stock valued at $153,146,891. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

