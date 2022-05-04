AlphaMark Advisors LLC Buys 11,900 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock remained flat at $$21.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,896,407. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $22.31.

