AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,899,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 745,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,990,000 after buying an additional 46,179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.52. 183,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,411. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.08. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

