AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 0.9% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 112,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $29,709,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE USB opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.31.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

