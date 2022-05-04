AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 1,912 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 658,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,698,000 after buying an additional 371,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 232,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,696,770. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. 27,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,598,406. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $34.01 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.35.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

