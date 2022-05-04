AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 947 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,780 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,540,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 700.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,814 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Yael Cosset sold 34,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $2,071,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,651,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 50,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $2,917,922.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,366.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,968 shares of company stock valued at $24,877,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KR shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.95.

NYSE KR opened at $54.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

