Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 86,883 Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,883 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stem were worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Stem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stem in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Stem by 97.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STEM stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $8.25. 4,105,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,008,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.33. Stem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.38.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter. Stem had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STEM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $1,245,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 336,121 shares of company stock worth $2,843,950 over the last quarter.

About Stem (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.