Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 255,497 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,518,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,497 shares during the period. Crestwood Equity Partners accounts for about 2.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 11.95% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $207,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEQP traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.97. 511,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.96. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $23.57 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. This is a positive change from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is presently -195.31%.

CEQP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

