Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,297 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Omnicom Group worth $24,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $100,916,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 766.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 796,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,693,000 after acquiring an additional 704,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after acquiring an additional 572,275 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,001,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,369,000 after acquiring an additional 571,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.62. 1,236,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,390. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.76 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $704,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

