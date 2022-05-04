Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 441,106 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,375,599 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 441,106 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises about 0.4% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.24% of Plug Power worth $38,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 49.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Plug Power by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.40. The stock had a trading volume of 20,104,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,032,654. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLUG shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.48.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

