Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 7,945 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 445,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,945 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $30,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Itron during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $190,418.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $108,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751 over the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 513,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30 and a beta of 1.26. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.49 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Itron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.