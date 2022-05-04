Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 728,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,867,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Conagra Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $32,703,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 184.9% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 74,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

CAG stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. 2,814,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851,736. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.14%.

In other news, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,121.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock valued at $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CAG shares. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

