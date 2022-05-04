Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 3,986,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.38 per share, with a total value of $1,515,013.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 7,324,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,381 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alset EHome International by 18,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 145,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alset EHome International by 562.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 90,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alset EHome International during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEI stock opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Alset EHome International has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.78.

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

