Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.56-0.46) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $730-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $715.15 million.Alteryx also updated its Q2 guidance to -($0.61-0.58) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.86.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.17. 45,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,467. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.77 and its 200-day moving average is $64.24. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing acquired 320,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.69 per share, for a total transaction of $17,533,668.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Alteryx by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

