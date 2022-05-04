Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -($0.61-0.58) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.29). The company issued revenue guidance of $159-162 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $156.52 million.Alteryx also updated its FY22 guidance to -($0.56-0.46) EPS.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.85. 936,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,956. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.72. Alteryx has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 33.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.89%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.21.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Maudlin sold 9,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $514,739.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 19,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

