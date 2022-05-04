Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Northland Securities

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

Shares of AMRN stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,199,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,181,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The company has a market cap of $622.57 million, a P/E ratio of 52.35 and a beta of 2.07. Amarin has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $5.97.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amarin will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amarin by 977.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Amarin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.