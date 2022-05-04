AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.
About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AMB Financial (AMFC)
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
- There Are Weeds In The Garden At Scotts Miracle-Gro
Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.