AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC) Stock Price Down 0.1%

AMB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2,584 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64.

Get AMB Financial alerts:

About AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.