Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 456,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,869,615 shares.The stock last traded at $12.65 and had previously closed at $11.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 426,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 80.1% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

