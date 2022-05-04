Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $120.50

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $120.50 and last traded at $121.79, with a volume of 2327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.53.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.06.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

