Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes $31.90 Million Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 325,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,897,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 29.2% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,183.0% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,163 shares during the last quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after purchasing an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,938,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,434. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average is $102.92. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

