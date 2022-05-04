Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWL traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $45.50. 48,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,769. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

