Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Ameresco updated its Q1 guidance to $0.36 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,690. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $388,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Ameresco by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

