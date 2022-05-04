American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,668 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,745,967 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,576,040,000 after acquiring an additional 121,632 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,670,860,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,632,912,000 after purchasing an additional 220,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $812,953,000 after purchasing an additional 81,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,873 shares of company stock worth $36,472,992 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $173.31. 48,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,234,022. American Express has a 12-month low of $149.89 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXP. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.47.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

