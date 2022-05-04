American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.53. 7,634,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,002,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.17. American International Group has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

American International Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

